One fired at jail following escape

One corrections officer has been fired and another disciplined at the Brown County Jail following the second escape of inmate Hobert Roark on December 29.

At press time, Roark was still on the run.

Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis said that the employment of Corrections Officer Austin Miller was terminated and that Corrections Officer Jalian Turner received a one day suspension without pay as a result of the breakout.

“(Miller) took no action even though he was notified of a potential escape in progress,” Ellis said. “(Turner) took some action, but the action he took was not sufficient.”

Miller was employed as a corrections officer for approximately two years. Turner has been with the BCSO for about 45 days.

Roark escaped in much the same way that he did from the same cell on Nov. 17 of last year. He removed a piece of the bedframe in his cell and used it to pry into the window until he had enough space to get out. He then ran through the impound lot behind the jail and climbed over the fence. He was recaptured in Portsmouth less than 24 hours later.

One difference was that during his first escape, the entire window frame came loose from the wall. The frame was reinforced in all jail windows as a result of the breakout. During the second escape, the window frame held, but a weld in the cell window itself gave way that allowed him to climb out.

To prevent a similar escape in the future, Ellis said that the windows themselves will have bars installed and that the bedframe bolts will be spot-welded to prevent them from being able to be taken apart.

Ellis added that razor wire was ordered for the impound lot fence that Roark climbed over following his first escape, but it had not arrived before his second escape.

He also said that the current pandemic has made things more difficult at the jail.

“We have a higher number of felon offenders being held for longer periods of time, due to the effects of COVID-19 and no jury trials being performed. The impact of that is that we are holding individuals who would be considered a higher security risk in a state prison in a county jail that does not have the same level of security that a state prison does.”

As a result, Ellis said “We are being required to go back and harden the jail to make it more of a prison-like structure.”

Regarding the idea that Roark’s escape could have been anticipated, Ellis said “You would expect a weld in a security window not to break, but it did. As a result, we are going to harden every window in the facility so another escape like this one does not happen again.”

Roark was originally in the Brown County Jail on Theft and Breaking and Entering charges. The two escape charges he will now be facing are much more serious and will result in significantly more jail time than if he had not broken out of jail.

Anyone with information concerning the possible location of Hobert Roark is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Quinn Carlson at (937) 378-4435 extension 130.