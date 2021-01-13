G-Men win streak hits four with victories over Willliamsburg, New Richmond

Georgetown’s boys basketball team losing a game is so last year.

The G-Men stayed undefeated in 2021 with a tough non-conference win over New Richmond on Saturday, taking down the Lions 61-53 after overcoming another slow start.

New Richmond led 11-4 early in the first quarter. By the end of that period, Georgetown had the lead down to two points. The G-Men held the visiting Lions to just eight points in the second quarter, taking a 23-19 lead into halftime.

“We talk every single game [about] starting out fast,” Georgetown head coach Cory Copas said. “We started out slow. After a big league game against Williamsburg, we were not as prepared as we would be normally.”

Georgetown’s lead grew from there, reaching as many as 13 points early in the fourth quarter. The Lions roared back, trimming the lead to five with 1:39 to play.

By that point, New Richmond was well into the double-bonus, sending Georgetown to the line with each foul. The Lions were called for 15 fouls in the second half to just four on Georgetown.

The G-Men took advantage of those opportunities at the line, pulling away for the eight-point win. The win bumped Georgetown’s record to 7-3 this season, while the Lions fell to 3-5 overall.

“Their record does not justify the quality of that team,” Copas said. “They do a nice job. We knew they’d be well scouted, we knew that they were going to be physical. We knew that he’s going to do a great job [pressuring]. I thought we handled it, I thought we did a nice job and we made free throws.”

Georgetown did a lot of damage inside the arc. The G-Men made 17 two-point shots in the contest, with a handful of them coming inside the paint. That allowed them to shoot 34 free-throws, of which they made 18.

“[Friday] night [against Western Brown] we focused on defending the drive and we did a really good job with that,” New Richmond head coach Brian McMonigle said. “Our game plan was the same tonight, we just didn’t really come out and do it.”

McMonigle continued, noting the difficulty in rallying from deficits in hostile environments.

“Playing behind on road is always tough,” McMonigle said. “There were a couple things that happened in the second half that just completely took us out of our game. Our kids kind of lost focus a little bit. It’s hard to overcome that on the road.”

Georgetown had four different players finish with at least eight points. Carson Miles led the way with 34. Blake Tolle scored 19, while Blaise Burrows and Nate Kratzer scored eight points each.

“We don’t care who gets the points, who gets the glory,” Copas said.” “Nobody’s going to come up, give them a high five and say, ‘Hey, that’s a great screen to win the game.’ I think it’s all about getting the points. When you’re losing, and you’re preaching about sharing the basketball, they’re not going to believe that. Right now, we’re on a little run. We’re sharing the basketball, they start to believe.”

Justin Ackerman led the Lions with 18 points, doing most of his work on the interior. Another New Richmond forward, Kadin Pollard, tallied nine points.

“We knew we’d struggle with their bigs and we did,” Copas said. “We wanted to make adjustments, but we gave up 19 points at the end of a half, we kind of liked where we were at. They’re averaging close to 60 points. We did a little 2-2-1 there, kind of slowed them down some.”

The G-Men entered Saturday’s game against New Richmond coming off a 59-40 league victory over the visiting Williamsburg Wildcats on Jan. 8. With wins over Williamsburg and New Richmond, the G-Men were on a four game winning streak.