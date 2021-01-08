Ruth Suttles, 96

Ruth Suttles was born February 12, 1924, in Augusta, Kentucky to the late Omar and Kathryn (nee Gibson) Figgins and passed away January 4, 2021 at the age of 96. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death my her husband, Kenneth (Jack) Suttles and her son, Kenneth “Michael” (Marian) Suttles.

Ruth is survived by her grandchildren, Christine (Josh) Eyre, John M. (Beth) Suttles and 7 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Ruth was a resident of Anderson Township and former long time resident of Bethel, where she and her husband, Jack were the former owners of The Bethel Dry Cleaners for many years.

Funeral service 12:00 PM, Thursday January 7, 2021, at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 315 W. Plane St. Bethel, Ohio. Visitation 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home. Burial Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel. www.ecnurre.com