Donna Kay Starrett, 62, of Fincastle died January 7, 2021 at her residence, 10072 Wilson Rd., Winchester, OH.

She was born December 29, 1958 in Fincastle, OH, daughter of the late Paul Wardlow and Lona M. Dixon Wardlow.

Donna was a member of First Baptist Church in Mt. Orab. She wasa devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed being with her family, going to sporting events, and doing other activities with her family.

Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Roger Starrett, two sons, Ryan and Chad Starrett, one daughter, Julia K., six sisters, and three brothers-in-law.Also surviving are several nephews and nieces, along with great nieces and nephews and many friends.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her daughter, Christina, one brother Joey, and one sister, Diana.

Private services will be held at Mt. Orab First Baptist Church, Saturday, January 9, 2021. Interment will follow in the Fincastle Cemetery, Fincastle, Ohio.

The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 97251 Washington DC, 20090-7251. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.