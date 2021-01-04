Sheri Reitmeister, 48

Sheri Leigh (Meseraull) Reitmeister, age 48 died unexpectedly Friday, December 18, 2020 at her home in Georgetown, Ohio. Sheri was born August 28, 1972 in Lynwood, California. She held a Masters of Art degree in teaching, literacy instruction with specifications in early childhood development, elementary curriculum, reading and writing and speech communications. Sheri attended Ruth Murdoch Elementary School, Village SDA School, Andrews Academy and Berrien Springs High School, all located in Berrien Springs, Michigan; Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor, Michigan and Walla Walla University in College Place, Washington.

Sheri loved teaching, and over the years taught various elementary grade levels from kindergarten to 8th grade. She began her professional career teaching at Glacier View SDA School in Ronan, Montana; from there she went to Roger’s Adventist School in Walla Walla, Washington, Spring Hill Academy in Centerville, Ohio and most recently to Georgetown Elementary in Georgetown, Ohio where she taught 1st grade for several years and was currently serving in the capacity of elementary library media specialist.

Sheri loved nature and enjoyed growing up in the country where as a child she had a pony. Fernwood Botanical Garden and Nature Preserve in Buchanan, Michigan was one of her favorite places, and for the last nine years she resided with her husband on property in Ohio that featured fields, woods and a pond. She enjoyed cooking and collected special recipes as a hobby.

Sheri is survived by her husband – Gunter Reitmeister; her mother – Elaine Trumbo-Roberts (Nathan Paul) of Sikeston, Missouri; her father – Fred (Virginia) Meseraull of Berrien Springs, Michigan; Step sisters – Jennifer and Angela Jewel; step brothers – Darryl (Darla) and Michael (Heather) Roberts; father-in-law – William Reitmeister; sister-in-law – Monica Reitmeister; niece – MyKyna Meseraull and her beloved cat – Ripley. Sheri was recently preceded in death by her brother – Jon Christian Meseraull.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com