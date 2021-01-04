A World War II veteran at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown received one of the first COVID-19 vaccinations in Brown County on Friday, Dec. 18.

“John” was given the vaccine on camera inside the facility as Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted viewed the procedure remotely from outside the veterans home.

Husted came to Georgetown to mark the occasion.

“This facility is one of ten in the state that is receiving vaccinations today,” Husted said. “This is part of a special release of the vaccine from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control).”

The vaccine distribution was facilitated by the CVS corporation, one of the corporate partners along with Walgreens and others.

“The virus is raging in places like Brown County right now. There is no place to hide. When the community has it, places like this are threatened. It’s really important that we wear our masks and follow all of the other safety procedures,” Husted said.

Currently, 22 residents and 12 staff members at the Ohio Veterans Home have tested positive for COVID. Since March, 53 residents and 36 staff members have contracted the virus.

Husted said that the fact that vaccinations are taking place so quickly is historic.

“This is a triumph. Never in the history of mankind has a vaccine been developed in 11 months,” he said. “I really can’t describe how good it feels. It feels like we are finally winning this battle. This is finally killing the virus.”

He added that the battle is not over yet and help from the public is still needed.

“All we are asking people to do is wear masks, keep their distance and stay in small groups. We aren’t asking them to storm the beaches of Normandy like the people in this facility,” Husted said.

The lieutenant governor also said that there were many people who deserve recognition and thanks for their work over the past year to make the vaccinations happen.

“I appreciate their perseverance during the most difficult time in government in the 21st century. These people worked seven days a week because they care about other people and helping them get through this,” Husted said.

Information from the office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine indicated that although vaccine supplies are currently limited, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has advised that Ohio will continue to receive vaccinations throughout the month of December.

Next week, Ohio is expected to receive 123,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as 201,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine. During the week of New Year’s, Ohio is expected to receive an additional 148,000 Pfizer vaccines and an additional 89,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The Brown County Health Department will receive some of those doses, but the exact number is not known at this time. In fact, the projected number of doses expected in the county will vary almost day by day until the supply chain stabilizes.

The first doses in the county will go to first responders and other healthcare providers who are not being vaccinated by hospitals and health systems and are not enrolled as providers themselves.

Governor DeWine announced earlier this week that Ohio will launch a new COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard in the coming days at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The dashboard will list the number of people vaccinated in Ohio and will be sortable by demographic and by county.