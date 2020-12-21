New Solid Waste Plan Discussed

The Brown County Solid Waste Authority held a public meeting on December 3 to propose the Draft Solid Waste Management Plan for the county. The draft includes changes that will be implemented over the next five years with additions to its current recycling program, budgeting, and special waste collection programs.

The meeting was led by Dan Wickerham, Director of the Brown County Solid Waste Authority, and is one of multiple steps in the ratification process of approving the plan. Wickerham said that residents are encouraged to read the draft and voice public opinion before it moves to its next step.

“Tonight we’re going to take public comment, then we’re going to consider the comment and make adjustments to the plan if necessary, and once that plan has been accepted by the Solid Waste Board, then it will be put out to the villages and townships to either vote for it or vote against it,” Wickerham said.

The budget for the plan is $991,630 annually. The proposal addressed a $1.50 tipping fee for in-county, $3.00 for in-state, and $1.50 for our-of-state. Public commentary suggested raising the in-state cost to $3.50, and will be considered by the board. Wickerham said that four percent of the Authority’s funds are sourced from Brown County, and the other 96 percent comes from out of county.

Wickerham outlined the changes in the proposed plan, which include:

• Stricter surveillance and more measures taken to reduce “off-target” items in drop-off recycling bins

• More education and availability for battery disposal

• An expanded “Yard Waste” drop-off site

• Increasing hazardous waste collection days from one to two

• An official addition of the already-enacted academic $1,000 scholarship for two high school students

• A change in sales strategy for the Glass reFactory from a wholesale to retail method

• Changing school recycling system from a roll-off box to a rear-loaded truck method with a stationary box painted in each school’s colors.

The Solid Waste Authority also added identified potential strategies that may be implemented during the five year plan if funds are available.

The Solid Waste Board will be addressing public comments at their monthly meeting on December 10 at 8 a.m. at the Brown County Commissioners Office. The meeting will be a hybrid with a virtual option available. For more information, contact Dan Wickerham at the Brown County Solid Waste Authority at dwickerham@abcap.net or 513-403-2495.