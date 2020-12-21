Donald Ray Polley, age 59 of Ripley, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a farmer and a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley. Mr. Polley was born December 20, 1960 in Georgetwon, Ohio the son of Barbara (Hauke) Polley of Ripley, Ohio and the late Grover Polley. He was also preceded in death by one sister – Mary Polley; two brothers – Jerald and James Polley.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Polley is survived by two brothers – Dan Polley of Ripley, Ohio and David Polley of Nickerson, Kansas; uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Following cremation, a funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 22 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. Tuesday at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley.

During the memorial visitation and funeral Mass, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com