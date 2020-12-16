2019-20 American Division POY Baylee Jones returns to court for senior season

The Western Brown Lady Broncos hit the hardwood this winter in search of a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division repeat after sharing in last year’s league title with Wilmington. But this year’s Lady Broncos have some big shoes to fill after the program lost four key players from last year’s team to graduation, three of them SBAAC American Division all-stars.

“We had a senior class that just had a tremendous career with us,” said Western Brown head coach Tim Chadwell. “Those four will be big holes to fill.”

The Lady Broncos do return the 2019-20 SBAAC American Division Player of the Year, senior guard Baylee Jones, who recently signed to continue her basketball career at the collegiate level at Lipscomb University.

Jones ranked among the top five in the SBAAC in scoring last season, averaging 13.8 points per game. She also averaged three assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.9 steals as a junior last winter.

“The best thing about Baylee is that nobody outworks her,” said Chadwell. “I’m so proud of Baylee and honored to be her coach.”

Another key player on the return for the Lady Broncos is senior guard Maddie Flischel.

Flischel averaged 2.9 points to go along with 1.8 assists, 2.3 steals, and two rebounds per contest last season, being named a SBAAC American Division Honorable Mention.

“Maddie has tremendous quickness and anticipates very well,” said Chadwell. “She’s not the biggest player by a stretch, but she battles.”

Expect Flischel to run point and defend against opponents’ best guards.

This year’s Lady Broncos will rely heavily on young talent in their quest to repeat as SBAAC American Division champs, a team with a good mix of size and speed.

“We’re going to be really young said,” said Chadwell. “But they’ve put in a lot of work. We’ve put in more work than we’ve ever done (during the preseason).”

Expect young players such as freshmen Olivia Fischer and Cassidy Armstrong to see varsity minutes right away.

“We always want to have a well-rounded attack,” said Chadwell. “We have good overall speed and quickness.”

Also working in favor of this year’s Lady Broncos is the team unity, according to Chadwell.

“These girls play well together,” said Chadwell. “I’m looking forward to this season.”