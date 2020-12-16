Chester Michael Miller 63 of Mt Orab passed away on December 12, 2020.

He was retired from Ford Motor Company. He is survived by his wife Roxanne Miller, children Chad Miller,Sarah Miller, Bradley Miller, Chad Slaten, Alicen Jones, Doug Foster, and Stephenie Foster, 12 grandchildren, one brother, Barry (Cathy) Miller, Suzanne (Greg) Chaney, Cathy Jo (Gary) Brewer, and Connie Miller.

After Cremation Graveside Services will be held at the Convenience of the family on a later date. Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the Family.