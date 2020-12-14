Leonard Highfield, 87

Leonard Roger Highfield, age 87 of Ripley, Ohio died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was a former railroader and owner of Leonard’s Garage and Helen’s Variety Shop for sixty years. He was born November 25, 1933 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late Oak and Rena Highfield. He was also preceded in death by one daughter – Audrey Boone and one step daughter – Blanche Fowler.

Mr. Highfield is survived by his wife – Helen (Shields) Highfield; four children – Angelo Highfield and wife Lisa of Aberdeen, Ohio, Charlene Ralston of Aberdeen, Ohio, Vincent Highfield of Georgetown, Ohio and Linda Leming of Vanceburg, Kentucky; two stepchildren – Tiny Hall of Ripley, Ohio and Patsy Bradford and husband Larry of Ripley, Ohio; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and one sister – Geri Eckler of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Wednesday. Interment will be in the Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com