Robert Case, 94

Robert Wesley Case, age 94 of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. Mr. Case was a draftsman and a United States Navy World War II veteran. He was born October 10, 1926 in Rochester, New York the son of the late Kenneth and Mildred (Colgrove) Case. He was also preceded in death by four brothers – Arthur, Kenneth, Ralph and Richard Case.

Mr. Case is survived by three sons – William Case and wife Reckita of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kenneth Case of Galena, Ohio and Rodney Case of Georgetown, Ohio; six grandchildren – Dawn Case, Corey Case and wife Amber, Jason Case and wife Lori, Amber Case, Jeff Case and wife Megan and Maxwell Case; ten great grandchildren; one sister – Shirley Boylan of Orlando, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Jason Case will officiate and the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 will provide the Military Honors. There will be no visitation. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family. During the funeral service social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home, 2003 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

