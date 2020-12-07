The rising number of COVID-19 cases in Brown County is starting to have a larger impact.

Southern Hills Career and Technology Center went fully remote this week and will return in a hybrid mode on December 7.

“We’ve made this decision for the safety of our students, staff and thier families,” said Superintendent Kevin Kratzer.

He said the action began because of the impact of one positive COVID case in the district.

“We ended up quarantining two staff members, over forty high school students and had to completely close our Pre-K education program, which affected another 30 students,” Kratzer said.

Two additional positive cases were confirmed after that, resulting a total of over 100 students and six staff members in quarantine from SHCTC.

“From a logistical perspective, it’s just about impossible for a school of our size to operate with six teachers out,” said Kratzer.

He then explained the hybrid system at SHCTC.

“In our normal world, our kids spend half a day in class and half a day in their career tech lab. In our hybrid mode, the juniors will be in their lab Monday and Tuesday all day long and the seniors will be in their lab all day long on Thursday and Friday. All of them will do their academics in remote fashion. This way, they won’t miss out on their hands on education.”

Kratzer said there was another safety benefit to the hybrid system.

“From a quarantining perspective, these kids are now in a self-contained unit, which reduces the possibility of COVID spreading from group to group.”

Kratzer added that taking this action will also allow anyone who may contract COVID while traveling on Thanksgiving to show symptoms at home prior to returning to school.

Kratzer said that other districts are dealing with similar issues, but the decision to switch to remote learning by any of them depends on any number of circumstances.

“I think the tipping point will come when they can’t safely staff their districts. If the entire bus driving or food service staffs have to be quarantined or if too many teachers are out, then something will have to be done,” he said.

“You can’t remove any dominos. Our bus drivers, food service, our support and custodial staffs are just as vital to us having school as the teachers. We are all interwoven. If you remove any element, you are hamstrung.”

RULH schools are also taking steps to slow the spread of COVID by going remote on Nov. 20, 23 and 24.

A release from district leadership said, “RULH Local Schools are currently struggling due to staffing shortages. There are many teachers, teacher aides and bus drivers not at work due to quarantine or positive cases of COVID-19.”

Superintendent Jamie Wilkins said that the schools will be deep cleaned during the break.

Georgetown Exempted Village Schools will continue with in-person learning. Superintendent Brad Winterod said that the district has been fortunate and has not had more than five positive diagnoses among students, teachers and staff, or bus drivers.

Tim Carlier, Superintendent of Fayetteville-Perry Local School District, said that schools will remain open for in-person learning, but have plans prepared in the event that the district should close. He said they are monitoring neighboring school districts and evaluating what is best for their own.

“Fayetteville Perry Local Schools plans to stay in session in the brick and mortar unless we’re not able to staff during our daily operations,” said Carlier. “On our end, we’re planning if we do need to plan to close.”

Eastern Superintendent Michele Filon responded via e-mail, writing “During this pandemic, Eastern Local Schools will strive to keep students in a “brick and mortar” model. However, if conditions dictate that we move to online instruction, please know that our kids will continue to receive a quality education and services, such as meal delivery, will be maintained.”

Western Brown Treasurer Denny Dunlap said that the district will try to stay in the buildings as long as possible, but they do have a plan in case they must move to online learning. Dunlap said that in the event of necessary closures, leadership will try to keep it to the immediately affected buildings as opposed to closing all schools in the district. He said these decisions are pending based on not only student wellness, but staff as well.

Meanwhile, the latest county COVID numbers show Brown County in red status.

232 new cases in the past two weeks have been reported in the county, triggering the cases per capita benchmark alert. The county is also seeing the virus spreading in new cases, in non-congregant settings and outpatient visits to three more alerts.

There have been 990 cases documented locally since March. Of those, 805 have recovered, with 166 currently ill at home and 14 in the hospital. Five deaths have been reported since March.

Cumulative cases in local school districts include six students and two staff members at Eastern, five students and nine staff members in Fayetteville, two students in Georgetown, six staff members in Ripley and nine students and nine staff members at Western Brown.

In local long term care facilities, cumulative numbers are four staff members at Locust Ridge, six residents and 13 staff members at Ohio Valley Manor, six residents and 13 staff members at the Ohio Veterans Home and 27 residents and 23 staff members at Villa Georgetown.

Statewide, 357,419 cases have been reported since March, with 24,423 hospitalizations 4418 ICU admissions and 5996 deaths.