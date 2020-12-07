The Brown County Peace Officers Association is adapting their annual “Shop with a Cop” program to a Covid-friendly hat and glove drive this year.

Peace Officers Association representative Mike Dearing said that amid the challenges presented with restrictions and regulations, the need to provide for underprivileged children still exists. The hat and glove drive will supplement 50 families with the support they need during the holidays while maintaining safe and sanitary protocol.

“Due to Covid restrictions, we’re trying to come up with a way to help needy kids in the county,” Dearing said.

The donations can range from hats, gloves, and coats, as well as monetary donations. The funds collected from donors is deposited in a designated account and is solely used for the holiday drive. Dearing said if the families are in need of other items, the Peace Officers Association will make those purchases with donated funds.

“Our hope is that we will have so many hats and gloves that we can give the extras to churches, schools, and other places,” said Jessica Roush, Advocate at the Brown County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kroger will also donate 50 Christmas meals to this year’s selected families, Dearing said.

The Peace Officer’s Association is a group of law enforcement officials who focus on community outreach. They offer various programs to support not only residents of the county, but also law enforcement officers and their families in times of need.

This year’s drive replaces the Association’s annual “Shop with a Cop” program that selects approximately 50 underprivileged children to be taken for a day of meals, shopping, and activities with an officer and chaperone. Dearing said that this program not only supports the children and families during the holidays, but creates positive memories with the police force.

“It builds a bond that lasts for a lifetime,” he said.

Despite this year’s differences, the ability to make the holidays memorable for families in need is still possible.

Donations may be dropped off at the Brown County Prosecutor’s Office, or call 937-378-4141 to arrange for someone to pick up items. Monetary donations will be accepted at the Prosecutor’s office as well, and checks should be made payable to the Brown County Peace Officers Association. Donations must be received by December 18, 2020. For further information, contact Jessica Roush at the Prosecutor’s Office at 937-378-4151 ext. 206.