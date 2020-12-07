Arlena Frances Mitchell, age 104 of Ripley, Ohio, died Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She was a homemaker and a farmer. Mrs. Mitchell was born April 16, 1916 in Lewis County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Francis Marion and Bertie (Gilkison) Adams. She was also preceded in death by two husbands – Howard Gorman and Marion “Bill” Mitchell; three children – John Gorman, Anna Mae Gorman and Richard Gorman.

Mrs. Mitchell is survived by one daughter – Karen Sue Mitchell of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two sons – Jim Mitchell (Brenda) Tommy Mitchell (Paula) of Aberdeen, Ohio; twenty grandchildren; thirty-four great grandchildren and fourteen great great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen, Ohio.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

