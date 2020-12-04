Dorothy Faye Wiggins, age 99 of Sardinia, Ohio died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was a homemaker and wedding cake maker. Dorothy was born April 21, 1921 in Adams County, Ohio the daughter of the late Ernest and Pearl Coffey. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Charles K. Wiggins; one brother and one sister.

Mrs. Wiggins is survived by three daughters – Penny Coffey of Batavia, Ohio, Linda Sue Coffey of New Vienna, Ohio and Cindy Ruark of Williamsburg, Ohio; four grandchildren – Sean Hubbard and Chris Hubbard both of Henderson, Nevada, David Coffey of Forest City, Arkansas and Erin Curington of Williamsburg, Ohio; five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Rev. Kevin Mitchell will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M – 12:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Graceland Memorial Gardens in Milford, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Sardinia Bible Baptist Church, 13039 Purdy Road, Sardinia, Ohio 45171.

