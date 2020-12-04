Aileen Centers, 86, of West Union, OH, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born September 14, 1934 in Powell County, KY, daughter of the late Prince and Mina (Tipton) Wilburn.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Richard Centers on July 11, 2020; daughter, Marla Jo Centers and sister, Irene Rogers.

Aileen is survived by sons, William “Bill” Centers and wife Glenda of May Hill, OH, Danny Centers and wife Robbie of Leesburg, OH; daughters, Rhonda Moore and husband Johnny of West Union, OH, Rhoda Huff and husband Greg of Decatur, OH; sisters, Mary Ann Tipton of Stanton, KY, Violet Martin of Clay City, KY, Ivory Jean Jones of Stanton, KY, LaDonna Thorpe of Whitman, TX; 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and special friends Larry and Judy Kiser.

Aileen’s wishes were to be cremated. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

The Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Please sign Aileen’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com