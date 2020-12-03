Phyllis J. (nee Waits) Ritt of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born to the late Hubert and Nettie Waits in Greenbush, Ohio on June 11, 1940.

Phyllis is survived by her loving children Dan Ritt of Mt. Orab, OH, David Ritt of Mowrystown, OH, and Genda (Chris) Highfield of Mt. Olivet, KY; her adored grandson Bradley Highfield; and her sister Rita Penny of West Chester, Ohio.

In addition to her parents Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Gene Ritt who passed away in March of 2020 and sister Opal Bingaman.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Burial will follow at Mt. Orab Cemetery. Chaplin Bonnie Bohn officiating.