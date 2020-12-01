Paul Russell, 91, passed away in the early morning hours of Nov. 9, 2020, at his home in Oklahoma City Okla. Born in Waverly Ohio on Nov. 22 1928, one of 11 children to LeRoy and Fonnie Russell who have preceded him in death.

Paul was raised in Hamersville, Ohio and graduated from Hamersville High School then joined the Air Force. After leaving active service he served in the Air Force Reserves as a Chief Master Sargent and was a United States Postal Carrier in Dallas Texas where he made, his home until 1998. He retired in 1988 for a combined total of 41 years of government service.

He was preceded in death by his sisters Mae Roush, Fay Leonard, Jeannie Russell, and Louise Benjamin, brothers, Max Russell, Forest Russell, Thomas Russell, Carl Russell, Robert Russell, and Richard Russell.

He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews from sea to shining sea.

At his request there are no services. His remains will be buried at a later date next to his brother Robert, in Lawton, Oklahoma.