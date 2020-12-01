Marie (Kirker) Young, age 93 of Mt. Orab Ohio peacefully went to Heaven Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Morris Nursing Home in Bethel, Ohio. She was born November 15, 1927 in a small community in Adams County, Ohio one of seven children born to the late Floyd and Irene (Ellison) Kirker. Marie graduated from Batavia High School in 1945 and worked as a secretary at Allis Chalmers. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting and made as many as 80 quilts and countless afghans, giving most of her beautiful items as gifts. Marie was one of the charter members of Bethel Assembly of God which started in 1949 and was the church secretary/treasurer for many of those years. She loved her Lord and she loved her family and enjoyed any time she could spend with her husband, children and grandchildren. Marie was a loyal wife and mother who cared unconditionally and gave without questions and will be dearly missed as heaven has received a wonderful angel that will watch and guide us. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dear husband of 67 years – James Young, four brothers- Russell, Kenneth, Jerry and Wayne Kirker.

Mrs. Young is survived by five children – Phyllis Young of Amelia, Ohio, Sharon Nay of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Carol Moore of Peoria, Arizona, Greg Young of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Don Young of Bethel, Ohio; nine grandchildren – Kevin, Brandon, Christopher, Jeremy, Travis, Trevor, Tyler, Cady and Noah; ten great grandchildren – Austin, Jenna, Bradlee, Kyleigh, Carson, Emmitt, Greyson, Remy, Elena and Avery and two brothers and sisters –Janene Holland and Paul Kirker.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Mike Starkey will officiate. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. During the graveside service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

Death is a solemn reminder of what is valuable in life. In lieu of flowers, please be kind to someone. Call a friend or relative. Forgive someone. Smile at strangers. All acts of kindness are appreciated and are what would bring Marie the most happiness.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com