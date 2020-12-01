Joe Wallingford Jr. 56, of Russellville, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born February 18, 1964 in Brown County, OH, son of the late Joseph P. and Clara Leota (Black) Wallingford. He worked in construction.

He is survived by his son, Joseph P. Wallingford III of Sardinia; 6 sisters, Audrey Parker of Russellville, Julia A. (Terry) Davenport of Maysville, Debbie (Bob) Jodrey of Sardinia, Cindy Jodrey of Georgetown, Lisa (Rory) Orr of Sardinia and Jennie (Chuck) Whitehead of Maysville; brother, Barry Wallingford of Ash Ridge and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Cremation will follow.

During the visitation, masks will be required and social distancing rules will apply.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab, OH 45154 or to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

