Janie Curtis, 57

Janie Louise Curtis, age 57 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. Janie was born September 15, 1963 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Helen (Shafer) Schwarber of Mt. Orab, Ohio and the late Lawrence Edward Schwarber. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by one sister – Sandra Schwarber.

In addition to her mother, Ms. Curtis is survived three children – Justin Curtis and Cayla Curtis both of Oceanside, California and D.J. Curtis of Georgetown, Ohio; five brothers and sisters – Mark Schwarber and wife Carrie of Batavia, Ohio, Sheilah Lindsey of Winchester, Ohio, Frank Schwarber and wife Sheri, Connie Deaton and husband Don and Irania Carpenter all of Mt. Orab, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.