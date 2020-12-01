Janet Ruth DeVoll, age 79 of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her residence. She was a homemaker, a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles # 2293 Auxiliary in Georgetown, Ohio where she held the office of Chaplain for many years and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. Janet was born April 1, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Joseph and Cora (Whaley) Green. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother – Ruby Holt who raised her as a child; her husband of twenty-two years – Marlin (Ray) DeVoll in 2009, whom she married January 13, 1987 and one brother – Joseph Winters.

Mrs. DeVoll is survived by six children – Taffy A. Denney of Georgetown, Ohio, Gilbert Spaulding of Felicity, Ohio, Douglas Green and wife Patricia of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Ginger Claypool and husband John of Hamersville, Ohio and Larry Tumbleson and Candace Tumbleson both of Felicity, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one sister – Marie Sandborn of Withamsville, Ohio and one niece Tina Sandborn.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. There will be no funeral service. Interment will follow the visitation in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Withamsville, Ohio. During the visitation, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings will be required.

If desired memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com