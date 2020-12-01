Garry Gabbard, 66

Garry Gabbard, age 66 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Saturday, October 28, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Gabbard was painter for Freeman Enclosure Systems, LLC. Garry was born August 12, 1954 in Jackson, Kentucky the son of the late Woodrow and Pearlie Mae (Vires) Gabbard. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son – Nick Meyer; one brother-in-law – Joe Fields and five sisters – Vivian Gabbard, Gin Gabbard, Judy Hinkle, Lois Gabbard and Brenda Deaton.

Mr. Gabbard is survived by three sons – Garry W. Gabbard of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Bo Meyer and William Cody Meyer both of Batavia, Ohio; two brothers – Larry Gabbard of Indiana and Mike Durham of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two sisters – Kathy Combs and husband Don of Jackson, Kentucky and Gerry Fields of Norwood, Ohio; one nephew – Jeff Hinkle of Williamsburg, Ohio and five grandchildren – Benjamin Meyer, Raylynn Meyer and Gabriel Meyer all of Cincinnati, Ohio and Miles Meyer and William Woodrow Meyer both of Batavia, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio with cremation to follow. Pastor Tim Smith will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M – 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

If desired memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4540 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com