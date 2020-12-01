Emma Adamson, 84

Emma Corinne Adamson, age 84 of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Adamson was born December 27, 1935 in Arnheim, Ohio the daughter of the late Thomas William and Emma Corinne (Keene) Hanselman. She was also preceded in death by her husband of fifty years – Thomas Adamson in 2007, whom she married April 6, 1957; one son – Jeffrey Adamson and two granddaughters – Brittany (Wilmoth) Perkins and Stephanie Wilmoth.

Mrs. Adamson is survived by one daughter – Tricia Wilmoth and husband Kevin of Russellville, Ohio; one son – Jon Adamson and wife Julie of Loveland, Ohio; five grandchildren – Craig Adamson and wife Amy of Georgetown, Ohio, Emily Myers and husband Josh of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Brandon Adamson and wife Nicole, Hunter Adamson of Georgetown, Ohio and Jadyen Dooley of Russellville, Ohio and one brother – Thomas Hanselman of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Drue Lane will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday. Interment will be in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Arnheim, Ohio. During the visitation and funeral service, masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com