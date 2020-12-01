Diane Frye, 58

Diane Kay Frye of Sterling Township, Ohio passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 58. She was born on December 5, 1961 to the late Calvin “Doodle” and Betty (nee Waits) Frye in Georgetown, Ohio.

Diane is survived by her loving siblings Linda Watson of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Terry (Velvet) Frye of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Bill (Geri) Frye of Eastgate, Ohio, Karen Hawkins of Mt. Carmel, Ohio, Lonnie Frye of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Randy Frye of Covington, Kentucky; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents Diane was preceded in death by her brother in law George Hawkins.

Diane was a former member of Sardinia Bible Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 11:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Five Mile Cemetery. Pastor Ted House officiating.

Memorial Donations may be directed to the charity of your choice in Diane’s name.