David Frazier, 81 years of Mt. Orab, passed away on Monday November 16, 2020.

He was born in New Vienna on May 5, 1939, the son of the late Elmer and Virginia (Walker) Frazier. Besides his parents, he is also preceded by two sisters, Jane Lawson and Janet Collier.

David is survived by his wife, Ethel (Duke) Frazier, whom were married on May 12, 1961, sons, Jeff (Sara) Frazier of Wellston and Dan Frazier of Mt.Carmel, granddaughter, Stormie Frazier, three great granddaughters, sister-in-law, Jean Watkins of Lebanon, special niece, Cathy (Ralph) Warren of Lebanon and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

On behalf of David’s wishes, he is to be cremated.

Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com