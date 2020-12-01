Carl Shafer, Sr. 90

Carl Clemen Shafer, Sr. age 90 years and 7 months of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. Mr. Shafer was a retired farmer, attended the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene and was a Korean War Army veteran. Carl was born March 5, 1930 in a log cabin near Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Wylie and Clara Melva (Duncanson) Shafer. He was also preceded in death by one brother – Lee Shafer.

Mr. Shafer is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years – Patty (Heim) Shafer, whom he married September 21, 1962; two sons – Carl Shafer, Jr. and wife Shari of Georgetown, Ohio and Roger Shafer of Georgetown, Ohio; two grandchildren – Allison Garbutt and husband Ron of Georgetown, Ohio and Erick Shafer of Loveland, Ohio; three great grandchildren – Kayla Hallwood, Elijah and Vera Garbutt; one sister – Pauline Groves of Bethel, Ohio and nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Brooks Cemetery, ( Brooks Cemetery Road off of Liming Van Thompson Road) Hamersville, Ohio. Revs. Cynthia Church and Ron Garbutt will officiate. The Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 will provide the Military Services at the cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing should be observed. There will be no visitation. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family. The Shafer family wishes to hold a public Memorial Service post Covid 19, date to be determined.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, 4886 E. State Street, Georgetown OH 45121.

