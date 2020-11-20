Ripley discusses outdoor alcohol

Ripley Council discussed the option of a “Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area” at the November 10 council meeting. Often referred to as “D.O.R.A., it refers to an Ohio revised code which allows communities to designate certain areas that pedestrians can carry alcoholic beverages outside of standard restaurant boundaries. This includes sidewalk and road areas. The lifted restrictions would be valid during specific times such as festivals and special events. The designated area runs along Front Street to include the Boat Club, and backs up to Second Street. The project is a proposal that has been pushed by Council Member Alvin Wallace, and council intends to have a public meeting and strongly encourages residents to attend to share their thoughts. Details about the meeting are to be determined.

Easier grocery accessibility will be available for Ripley residents through Kroger’s “Click List” and delivery services. After Ripley village leadership received requests from the community to make the service available, an agreement was reached and services are scheduled to start at the beginning of December.

“We are moving forward and looking forward to making it available,” said Village Administrator Phil White.

The village is still accepting applications for a fiscal officer. The application process will close on November 20 at 4:00 p.m. Interviews for the position will be held in an executive session during the November 24 council meeting.

The cemetery levy that did not pass was briefly discussed, and Mayor Kratzer verified with the council the initiative to add another levy to the ballot for the upcoming spring primary elections. White and Kratzer also brought to attention that the Ripley signs at the entrances to the village will be repainted next spring.

A recurring issue that the council discussed options for resolving is unpaid utility bills in the village. Kratzer said that it is a recurring issue for a number of residents, who are often renters of properties whose landlords do not live in the village. The numbers of unpaid bills is growing. The council discussed options for collecting these payments. Among them were notifying property owners as soon as a bill is left unpaid, notifying the utilities account holder when bills are in arrears, or holding property owners responsible for the unpaid bills. No action was taken.

The date for the Village Christmas is to be determined. The next council meeting will be November 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the community center.