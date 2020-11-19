SHCTC moves to remote learning to fight COVID-19

Southern Hills CTC is moving to remote learning until December 4, then will resume a “hybrid” system on December 7 meant to hold down possible exposure and spread of COVID-19.

Superintendent Kevin Kratzer said that the move was made necessary more from the quarantining restrictions rather than positive case numbers.

“We had one positive case connected with our preschool education program which resulted in the quarantining of over 70 people,” Kratzer said.

Kratzer said that over 100 students and six staff members are currently quarantined.

Ripley schools are also taking steps to slow the spread of COVID by going remote on Nov. 20, 23 and 24.

An extensive interview with Kratzer about the impact of dealing with COVID precautions in his district will be published in the November 26 News Democrat.

The latest situation with other Brown County schools will also be discussed, with comments and the latest numbers from each school.

According to the latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Health, Brown County remains in the “red” category for community spread.

232 cases have been reported locally over the past two weeks. Two put that into perspective, that’s as many cases in Brown County in the past two weeks than the 224 that were reported from March through August of this year.

858 cases have been reported in Brown County since March. Of those, 688 have recovered. 154 people are currently recovering at home and 11 are hospitalized. Five deaths have now been reported.

All Ohio counties are now in “red” status, with the exception of Franklin County, which is now purple, the highest category for COVID spread.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Nov. 17 that the Ohio Department of Health has issued a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. statewide curfew that began on Thursday, November 19. The curfew will be in effect for 21 days.

The curfew will not apply to those going to or from work, those who have an emergency, or those who need medical care. The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to a pharmacy. Picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering for delivery will be permitted, but serving food and drink in person must cease at 10 p.m.

Additional details on the 21-day curfew order are forthcoming.

“We’re not shutting down, we’re slowing down,” said Governor DeWine. “The curfew is aimed at helping to reduce the number of person-to-person contacts because the only way virus lives is when it goes from one person to another. We have to flatten this curve again and get this under control.”

The decision to impose a 21-day curfew was made with input from the medical and business communities with consideration to the economic and mental health impacts that another shutdown could cause.

“This is a balanced approach that will slow down people coming together and impact the spread of the virus to the point that it can be controlled, and at the same time, not cause a catastrophic effect in the economy,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “You have to care about both the economy and health – you can’t just care about one in isolation. Based on all of the recommendations we considered, a curfew was the most impactful option with the least disruption.”

Governor DeWine also encouraged Ohioans to do one thing each day that will decrease the spread of the virus through mask-wearing, social distancing, and limiting the number of daily contacts.