Vernon Francis “Butch” Stanfield, age 77 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Monday, November 16, 2020 at his residence. He retired after 30 years of service from the Ford Motor Company, was a funeral assistant for Egbert Funeral Home for 10 years, a member of the Mt. Orab Church of Christ, the Georgetown Masonic Lodge F&AM #72, the New Harmony Masonic Lodge F&AM #435, the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati, Order of the Eastern Star and the Mt.Orab Lions Club. Butch was born June 14, 1943 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Owen Alexander and Anita Lee (Lewis) Stanfield. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law – Janet Collins, two brothers-in-law – Jerry Waits and Stan Pack and one niece – Lee Ann Waits.

Mr. Stanfield is survived by his wife – Patricia L. “Patti” Stanfield; four children – Lisa McFarland and husband Joe of Georgetown, Ohio, Mindi Eyre and husband Barry of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Salli Swisher of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Rob Collins of Georgetown, Ohio; ten grandchildren – Heather Housh and husband Greg of Georgetown, Ohio, Jeremy McFarland and wife Liz of Georgetown, Ohio, Michael Collins and wife Katherine of Indianapolis, Indiana, Lyndsey Spain of Nashville, Tennessee, Megan, Carson, Cade and Clayton Eyre all of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Sidney and Siara Swisher both of Mt. Orab, Ohio; ten great grandchildren – Kate, Drew, Will and Lilly Collins, Madison Spain, McKella and McKenlee Housh, Kobe M., Jad and Koa McFarland; two sisters – Joellyn Waits and Jane Pack both of Georgetown, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Mt. Orab Church of Christ, 400 Smith Ave., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Vernon Green will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the church with Masonic and Scottish Rite services at 7:30 P.M. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family. During the visitation and funeral service social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Mt.Orab Church of Christ or the Alzheimer’s Association.

