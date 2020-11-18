Shirley Greene, 70

Shirley Anne Greene, age 70 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a retired secretary for the former CG&E, a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ in Georgetown, Ohio and the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 Auxiliary. Shirley was born September 18, 1950 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Roy O’Bannon and Evelyn Frances (Van Harlingen) Pollitt. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother – Earl Wayne Pollitt.

Mrs. Greene is survived by her husband of 29 years, Paul Greene whom she married February 15, 1992; three children – Christian Matthew Greene and wife Cher of Springboro, Ohio, Chad Stephen Greene of Centerville, Ohio and Bethany Ann Vivian and husband John of Leesburg, Ohio; five grandchildren – Kyle Greene, Drew Naylor, Alissa Naylor, Jay Vivian and Ashley Greene; three sisters – Hazel Annis of Georgetown, Ohio, Janet Luegering of Cincinnati, Ohio and Carol Castle and husband Jim of Aberdeen, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Kevin Whitsett will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. During the visitation and funeral service social distancing will be observed and facial masks are required. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 615 Elsinore Place #400, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

