Joni Fussnecker, 60

Joni Lynn Owen Fussnecker, age 60 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her residence. She was a loving wife, mother and friend, a paralegal for Ring Law Office in Georgetown, Ohio and a member of the St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio and the St. Michael Catholic School PTO. Joni was born July 23, 1960 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles R. “Chuck” and Alta (Davis) Owen. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister – Mary Lu Donohoo.

Mrs. Fussnecker is survived by her husband – Frank Fussnecker; four children – Mercedes Fussnecker and Shane Wiggins of Cincinnati, Ohio, Catherine Fussnecker and Trevor Jimison of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Sydney Fussnecker and David Pennington of Wallingford, Kentucky and Matthew Fussnecker of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – Jean Baxley and husband John of Aiken, South Carolina; one nephew – Judson Baxley of Aiken, South Carolina and many other family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 20, 2020 at the St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Fr. Tom Bolte will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. During the visitation and Mass of Christian Burial social distancing will be observed and facial masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contribution be made in Joni’s memory to the St. Michael Catholic School, 300 Market Street, Ripley, Ohio 45167.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com