Janet Emery, 78

Janet Marie Emery, 78 of Ocala, Florida passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020. She was born to the late Earl and Bertie Brown on May 27, 1942 in Sardinia, Ohio.

Janet graduated from Sardinia Local in 1960. She relocated to Florida in 1966 where she spent most of her adult life as a homemaker. After surviving a brain aneurysm in 1986, she later moved to Ocala, Florida where she maintained her independence. With some close friends in her community and church family, she was able to continue doing things she loved, such as going to church and activities outside in the sun. She could often be seen sitting on her front steps speaking to the neighbors as they walked by. She had a warm smile and a kind heart. Anyone that knew her would say she was always happy and easy to get along with.

Janet is survived by her children, Katrina Hundley of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Darrin Hundley of Ocala, Florida and Christy (Dave) Perry of Trenton, Florida. She is also survived by one brother, David (Alice) of Maineville, Ohio, six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Janet was preceded in death by her eldest son, Bryon Hundley.

She was a kind and gentle soul, who with a smile on her face, dealt with more than her fair share of life’s challenges. She is loved and missed every day and forever will be in our hearts.

Graveside service were held recently at the Sardinia Cemetery.