Roger Rickey, 75

Roger S. Rickey, 75, of Winchester, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. He was born August 27, 1945 in Cherry Fork, OH, son of the late John Thomas and Elva (Purdin) Rickey. He was a National Guard veteran and a proud member of the American Legion of Winchester. He retired as a truck driver for Tri-Star. Roger loved playing games and was a corn hole master. “He never lost nothing!” Most of all, he loved and adored his family.

Besides his parents, Roger is preceded in death by granddaughter, Brittany Collins, brothers, William, Robert, John, Wendell and Donald Rickey and sisters, Leslie Rickey, Phyllis Carl, and Emma Rickey.

He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Gwendolyn Rickey, 4 daughters, Kimberly Cornett, Kelley Williams, Kara Minton, and Kristi Gray, 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, sister, Shirley Massie and 2 brothers, Brice Rickey and Ronald Rickey.

Roger’s wishes were to be cremated. The family will have a private service at their convenience.

The Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to a local foodbank.

