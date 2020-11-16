James ‘Jim’ Wylie, 76

James R. “Jim” Wylie of Mt Orab, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 76 in Seaman, Ohio. He was born on January 14, 1944 in Howell, Michigan to the late John “JR” and Isabell (nee Brew) Wylie.

Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 29 years Susan Wylie; his loving children Ellyn N. (Rob) Moser of Canton, Ohio, Brent (Melissa) Husted of Fort Worth, Texas, Holly Husted of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and John (Megan) Coburn of Logan, Ohio; his 16 cherished grandchildren Hunter, Wyatt, Nathan, Samuel, Joel, Daniel, Gabriel, Leah, Emily, Madeline, Samantha, Isaac, Mackenzie, Alec, Ember, and Olivia; and his caring sister Barbara Ann Laubengayer of Brighton, Michigan.

In addition to his parents Jim was preceded in death by his brothers Jack Wylie and Paul Wylie.

Jim was a Master Salesman who retired from Buckeye International in 2009 after 22 years. He was also a member of the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church and The Gideons International.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 7:00 pm at the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church located at 212 Church Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154, family and friends will be received beginning at 5:00 pm until the time of service. Pastor Al Bolte officiating.

In Lieu of Flowers Memorial Donations may be directed to the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church or The Gideons International.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.