Diane Spencer Martin-Keeton was born March 7, ,1947 in Albany, Indiana to the late Howard R. and Evelyn M. (Morris) Spencer and died peacefully at her residence November 9, 2020 after a 3 year battle with Pancreatic Cancer at the age of 73.

Diane is survived by her loving companion of 28 years, Gary R. Gordon of Cherry Grove, Ohio, her son Randy (Angela) Martin and granddaughter Lily Martin of Sardinia, Ohio, her siblings, Mark (Rebecca) Spencer of Monticello, AR. and Donna (Bill) Schwab of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Diane was retired from the Beechmont Automotive Group, where she worked as an accounting clerk for 25 years. She had a life-long love for family research and genealogy and enjoyed time with family and short road trips.She was also a member of Mt. Zion St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Richmond, Ohio where she enjoyed Sunday worship and weekly Bible study with her friends.

Memorial visitation and service will be held Saturday November 21, 2020 at E.C. Nurre Funeal Home 315 W. Plane St. Bethel, Ohio 45106 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM Saturday.

Burial Confidence Cemetery, Georgetown, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to New Richmond Food Pantry or Mt. Zion St. Paul UCC New Richmond, Ohio.