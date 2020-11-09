Robert Paul “Robby” Miller, age 62 of Carlisle, Kentucky, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home. He worked at Tyson Foods in Alexandria, Kentucky. Robby was born April 30, 1958 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late Robert G. and Evelyn Jean (Sparks) Miller.

Robby is survived by three sisters – Sharon Lowe (Glenn) of Maysville, Kentucky, Annette Bruan (Roger) of Hamersville, Ohio and Suzette Hamm (Chester) of Hiram, Georgia; special family – Melissa Strange and family; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Ripley.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

