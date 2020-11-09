Dale Adams Sr., 51

Dale Robin Adams, Sr., age 51 of Aberdeen, Ohio, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born December 3, 1968 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Donald Ray and Glenda Louise (Childress) Adams. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Sandra Elizabeth Adams.

Dale is survived by three sons – Daniel Bunch of Columbus, Ohio, Dale Adams, Jr. (Chelsea Jenkins) of Portsmouth, Ohio and David Adams (April Warman) of Maysville, Kentucky; one daughter – Elizabeth Adams (Jonathon Umsteadt) of Aberdeen, Ohio; nine grandchildren; two brothers – Kenny Adams (Penny) of Manchester, Ohio and Todd Adams (Janet) of Aberdeen, Ohio.

Following cremation, a memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5:00 to 6:30 P.M. at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio.

During the memorial visitation, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

