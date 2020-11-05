John Kiskaden, 87

John Edward Kiskaden, age 87 of New Richmond, Ohio, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Batavia Nursing Care Center in Batavia, Ohio. He was a United States Army Korean War Veteran and was a member of the American Legion Post in New Richmond, Ohio. During his life, he worked in construction and owned an auto body shop. Mr. Kiskaden was born May 24, 1933 in Higginsport, Ohio the son of the late Franklin “John” and Mildred (Spires) Kiskaden. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Francis Herrin Kiskaden; three children – Diane, Doug and Gary Kiskaden; one sister – Mary Copple and one brother – Harry Kiskaden.

Mr. Kiskaden is survived by one son – John Franklin Kiskaden (Beth) of Moscow, Ohio; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters – Wanda Gillenwater of Ripley, Ohio and Shirley Campbell of Columbus, Ohio; one brother- Raymond Kiskaden of Russellville, Ohio.

Visitation for family and close friends will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Monday, November 9. 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio with a brief funeral service following at 2:00 P.M. Interment will be in Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Higginsport, Ohio.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com