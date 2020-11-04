Shayde Chapman passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 01, 2020 in Williamsburg, Ohio at the age of 61. He was born on June 14, 1959 in Holden, West Virginia to Dale and Ethel (Canterbury) Chapman.

Shayde is survived by his loving daughter Melissa (Ryan) Bost of Puyallup, Washington; his caring siblings Greg (Hope) Chapman of Aberdeen, Ohio, Rhonda Copley of West Union, Ohio, and Shelia Gelter of Batavia, Ohio; his devoted parents Dale and Ethel Chapman; and his Ex-Wife Pamela Chapman; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Shayde served in the US Army.

Services will be held at the convivence of family.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Megie Funeral Home.