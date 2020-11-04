Matthew Dion Caskey of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away suddenly on October 31, 2020 at the age of 22. He was born on September 28, 1998 in Georgetown, Ohio.

Matthew is survived by his loving parents Tonya Miller of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Vincent Caskey of Williamsburg, Ohio; his caring maternal grandparents Wanda and James Hamilton of Mt. Orab, Ohio; his adoring sisters Natash’e (Shane) Harlow of Milford, Ohio, and Rebecca (Jordan) Ashcraft of Norfolk, Virginia; and his cherished nephews Grayson Harlow, Isaiah Harlow, and Dakota Ashcraft; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.

Matthew was a graduate of Western Brown High School class of 2017. He served in the US Army, and attended the Living Church of Five Mile.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Living Church of Five Mile located at 16908 US 68, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mt. Orab Cemetery. Don White Officiating.

Memorial Donations may be directed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.