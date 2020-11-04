Competition in the 2020 election ballot in Brown County was mostly focused on local levies and other issues.

All county elected officials who were on the ballot as Republicans were running unopposed.

County Commissioners Barry Woodruff and Daryll Gray were reelected, along with Prosecuting Attorney Zac Corbin, Clerk of Courts Clark Gray, Sheriff Gordon Ellis, Recorder Any DeClaire, Treasurer Connie Patrick and Engineer Todd Cluxton.

Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler and Juvenile/Probate Judge Val Lewis were also unopposed for new terms.

County Coroner Dr. Tim McKinley was reelected as a Democrat.

On the national level, President Donald Trump received 76.4 percent of the vote in Brown County against challenger Joe Biden. Biden received 22.4 percent of the vote, with 152 votes going to Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen.

Second District Congressman Brad Wenstrup received 79 percent of the Brown County vote against Democrat challenger Jaime Castle. Wenstrup received 61 percent of the district vote to easily win reelection.

Incumbent State Senator Terry Johnson received 77 percent of the vote in Brown County against challenger Ryan Ottney. Johnson was reelected in the senate district with 73 percent of the vote.

State Representative Adam Bird was unopposed, having won the Republican primary.

The Village of Georgetown’s proposed charter for the village passed by a margin of 58.13 in favor and 41.87 against. That means that the charter will go into effect with some minor changes to village government.

A 5 mill tax levy renewal for operating expenses failed in the Village of Higginsport by four votes, with 37 voting in favor and 40 against.

in Ripley, a 1.5 mill additional levy to pay for cemetery maintenance failed by 81 votes, with 302 voting in favor and 383 against.

A 5 mill additional levy for police expenses failed by a wide margin in Sardinia, with almost 70 percent voting no. The count was 128 in favor and 288 against.

A number of other levies were approved in the county, including:

• a 2 mill renewal levy in Mt, Orab for fire protection

• a 3.3 mill renewal levy in Russellville for current expenses

• a 4.5 mill renewal levy in Russellville for current expenses

• a half mill renewal levy in Huntington Township for cemetery maintenance

• a 1.2 mill renewal levy in Huntington Township for fire protection.

• a 1 mill renewal levy in Jefferson Township for cemetery maintenance

• a 1.5 renewal levy for improvements for the Georgetown school district

• a 2 mill renewal levy in Jefferson Township for fire protection

• a 3 mill renewal levy in Sterling Township for fire protection

Despite early voting turnout being much heavier than in 2016, the final turnout for this election in Brown County was 62.6 percent, compared to 70 percent in 2016.

18,200 votes were cast, with almost 12,000 cast before election day.

The results of this election are unofficial, pending the counting of provisional ballots and any mailed in ballots that have a postmark of November 3.