Melvin L. Fender, age 89, of Buford community, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 27, 2020 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia.

He was born March 15, 1931 in Highland County, Ohio, son of the late John Abraham Fender and Hattie Hall Fender.

Melvin was an United States Navy Veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict and had retired from Cincinnati Milacron after many years of service. He was a member of Hollowtown Church of Christ and Mowrystown American Legion Post #694.

Surviving are his five children, Chris Fender of Buford, Sona (Chris) Mathews of Hillsboro, Jon (Cheryl) Fender of Miamisburg, Deon (Alice) Fender of Hillsboro, and Chad Fender of Buford, nine grandchildren, Tyler, Cody (Heather), Whitney, Collin, Kinsey, Samantha, Breanne, Evan, and Ryan, four great-grandchildren, Miles Christopher Mathews, Colbie Rae Mathews, Sawyer Banks Mathews, and Beau Wesley Shadle, sister, Ann Griffith of Lynchburg, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Fender, grandson, Christopher Mathews, two sisters, Eileen Moore and Iva Jean Marshall, and three brothers, John Fredrick “Fred”, Carrie, and Claude “Tad” Fender.

Graveside Services with viewing will be held at Buford Cemetery on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 2:00 PM with Pastor Troy Roush officiating. The Highland County Veterans Honor Guard will accord full military honors. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be required. The family requests social distancing to be observed due to comprimised immune systems.The services will be recorded and available to watch, please go to the homepage of www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com and click on the “view online services” button for our Hillsboro location.

Contributions in Melvin’s memory may be directed to National Honor Flight Network, Box L-4016 Columbus, OH 43260-4016 or to Mowrystown American Legion Post #694 P.O. Box 301 Mowrystown, OH 45155. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.