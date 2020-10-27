Richard ‘Rick’ Carl, 51

Richard Anthony “Rick” Carl, age 51 of Ripley, Ohio, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at U.C. Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. Rick most recently worked as a a dock foreman in Georgia and was a member of the Moose Lodge in Georgia. He was born August 29, 1969 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of George Carl of Ripley, Ohio and the late Jesse Marie Carl.

In addition to his father, George Carl, he is survived by one sister – Darlene Lunsford (Charles) of Stockbridge, Georgia; one brother – Tom Carl (Renee) of Sonoita, Arizona; two nephews – Chris and Nathan Lunsford of Locust Grove, Georgia; many friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a future date, at the convenience of the family. Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com