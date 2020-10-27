Derek ‘Deek’ Brumfield, 30

Derek “Deek” Austin Lee Brumfield, age 30 of Felicity, Ohio went to be with Our Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was an AOI inspector for Spectra Tech Manufacturing in Batavia, Ohio. Derek was born October 28, 1989 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was the son of Cindy (Mefford) Brumfield of Mt. Orab, Ohio and the late Tom Brumfield. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather – Hollis Brumfield and paternal grandmother – Janet Walters.

In addition to his mother Cindy, Derek is survived by his godfather, Jim Taylor of Mt. Orab, Ohio; the love of his life, Jessica Fernandez of Felicity, Ohio; brothers and sisters – Correy Brumfield (Brandy) of Bethel, Ohio, Dustin Brumfield (April Jones) of Sardinia, Ohio, Joshua Brumfield (Amber) of Hamilton, Ohio, Bethany Blust (Les Whisner) of Russellville, Ohio and Todd Blust (Stephanie) of Fayetteville, Ohio; maternal grandparents – Donald and Debbie Mefford of Hamersville, Ohio and paternal grandparents, Doris and Rufus Waugh of Williamsburg, Ohio. Derek was also Uncle Deek to Chloe, Hallie, Landen, Gage, Austin, Ethan, Brooklyn, Bennett and Olivia.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio with cremation to follow. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Gift of Sight.

