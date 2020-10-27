Clifford Norman Guther, Jr., age 58 of Milford, Ohio, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Laurels of Milford Assisted Living. He was a brick layer and a handyman. Mr. Guther was born May 23, 1962 in Springfield, Ohio the son of the late Clifford Norman and Grace Marie (Bott) Guther. He was also preceded in death by a sister – Roberta Sue.

Mr. Guther is survived by two brothers – Kenneth Guther (Margaret) of Fallbrook, California and Wayne Guther (Sharoll) of Winchester, California; four sisters – Karen Brady of Yucca Valley, California, Norine Armstrong of Cincinnati, Ohio, Cheryl Hamilton of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Diane Reece of Ripley, Ohio; several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, graveside services will be held in the spring. Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

