David L. Doss of Mason, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Cape May Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington. He was born at home on the family farm in Sardinia on June 29, 1945 to Earl and Mary (Swearingen) Doss. He was a 1963 graduate of Sardinia High School.

Dave was an E5 Specialist in the Army during the Vietnam era and was stationed in Korea. He served from July 23, 1963 -July 22, 1966 and received a Good Conduct Medal, as well as the National Defense Medal for serving during a war period.

Dave also retired from Continental Can Company/Crown, Cork and Seal in Sharonville. He was an extremely hard worker who almost never turned down any overtime that was offered. When recently asked “What makes your life meaningful and makes you the happiest?”, he responded by saying “My family, good food, and letting others know about God and praying for their salvation.”

Dave had a ‘big heart” that cared for others and was also known to be ornery at times.

He is survived by his son Dean (Krista), daughter Debbie (Scott) Middleton, and grandchildren Sydney (Joe) Chaffman, Lexy and Jessy Middleton, and Paige and Brett Doss.

Brother of Elwood (Mabel), Jeanie (Harry) Baker, Jim (Asenath), John (Wanda), Bob (Viola), Sue (Tom) Knoche, “Duke” (Gracie), Shirley (Donald) Jones, Helen (Dennis) Murrell, Joe (Liz), and Rita (Terry) Carter. Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews, as well as cousin, friend and Brother-In-Christ to many.

An outside graveside viewing will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Sardinia Cemetery, 113 Sardinia-Mowrystown Road, Sardinia, Ohio 45171.

Masks and social distancing requested by his children, who will also not be doing a traditional line to share condolences/hugging due to risks of COVID. However, Dean, Debbie and family would love handwritten or texted condolences/sharing of special memories and/or pictures of their Dad to be able to reflect upon for many years to come. There will be a memory bucket near the casket for any photos or handwritten memories. They hope to have a more informal family gathering to share good memories and homemade food (like their Dad would have loved) in the future when we can gather safely. There will be a graveside service following the viewing. In lieu of flowers and food, please send donations to: Sardinia Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 367, Sardinia, Ohio, 45177.