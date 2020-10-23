Shirley Colwell, 82

Shirley Louise Colwell, age 82 of Bethel, Ohio died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was homemaker and a member of the True Life Christian Church. Shirley was born January 29, 1938 in Mt.Orab, Ohio the daughter of the late Clarence “Jack” and Helen (Gates) Bingamon. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Willard F. Colwell in 2012 and one brother – James Bingamon.

Mrs. Colwell is survived by two sons – Timothy Colwell of Bethel, Ohio and Tony Colwell and wife April of Hillsboro, Ohio; six grandchildren – Ashley Love of Anderson, Ohio, Brandon Colwell of Amelia, Ohio, Matt Colwell of Batavia, Ohio, Zack Colwell of Anderson, Ohio, Ciara Colwell of Hillsboro, Ohio and Makenna Colwell of Hillsboro, Ohio; three great grandchildren – Renae Colwell, Kennedy Colwell and Noelle Love and one brother – Clarence “Dick” “Slim” Bingamon of Amelia, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Kris LaGrange will officiate. Visitation will be form 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Greenbush Cemetery near Mt.Orab, Ohio.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the True Life Christian Church, 15117 Eastwood Road, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com