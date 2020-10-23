OHP: ‘Please stop killing yourselves’

Four people recently died in traffic accidents in Brown County within the ten days of October 3-13.

13 have died in Brown and Adams counties since March, including two that were killed at the hands of others.

It’s gotten so bad that the Ohio Highway Patrol in Georgetown has had to hand draw lines with a felt tip pen to extend the number of people that they can put on their “fatal board” of accidents being investigated.

“I have never seen it this bad in my twenty seven years in uniform,” said Ohio Highway Patrol Lieutenant Randy McElfresh.

“We are seeing more people killed than COVID ever thought about.”

The numbers just keep coming.

The Ohio Highway Patrol post in Georgetown handled 24 crashes in just four days between Oct. 10-13. They handled 45 crashes in the ten days of Oct. 3 to 13.

When asked the obvious question about why the rash of accidents are happening, McElfresh said “Drugs and poor decision making.”

Those poor decisions include speeding, driving or walking impaired on highways and being distracted while driving.

Of the 13 people killed in both counties since March, six were found to be impaired while driving. Three have been found to have been on meth, with toxicity screens pending on others.

Seven of the dead were on motorcycles, which are more difficult to handle, especially when impaired or driving at speeds too fast for conditions.

Two of those killed were innocent victims. One was a 92 year old woman in the backseat of a car, another a 50 year old woman on her way to work.

Six prosecutions are pending against drivers who survived accidents and were cited for violating the law while driving.

In just the four days between October 3-13, one person was killed on a motorcycle as he tried to pass a tractor, the 50 year old woman was killed by a driver who crossed the center line, a woman was killed walking in the middle of US 68 in the dark and a man wrecked his motorcycle at high speed, with alcohol suspected of being a factor in his death.

When asked what the OHP would like to say to drivers, McElfresh said “It’s very simple. Don’t drive impaired, don’t speed and don’t make bad decisions behind the wheel. Don’t make us come to your loved ones door and tell them that you are dead.”

If you see a driver that you consider to be driving in an unsafe manner, call 911 or the highway patrol at #677.